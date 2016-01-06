Grafton Mayor Tom ThompsonGRAFTON - Grafton Mayor Tom Thompson said Wednesday afternoon if more than 100 people show up for the Grafton City Council meeting tonight at the normal chambers, it will have to be moved to Grafton Elementary School.

Thompson said there is expected to be a large turnout for tonight’s meeting.

An array of speakers are slated to talk during the public forum portion of the meeting.

“We will wait and see how many turn out and if we have to move the meeting because of the crowd, we will move it,” Thompson said.

If the meeting is moved, it will proceed as planned from the new location.

