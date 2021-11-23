GRAFTON - The City of Grafton will brighten up the holidays with their annual Christmas Tree Lighting to take place at The Grove Memorial Park on Friday, November 26th, the day after Thanksgiving.

Hot chocolate will be served starting at 5:30 pm with the tree lighting to take place at 6:00 pm. The Park will be decorated with festive Christmas lights and Christmas displays.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Come out and enjoy the season with your friends and neighbors.

Photo credit: Dave Sanford, City Photographer

More like this:

6 days ago - Trans-Siberian Orchestra Comes To Enterprise Center December 18

Sep 4, 2024 - Freer Sisters Named 'Good Neighbors' For Christmas In July Fundraising Efforts

Aug 9, 2024 - Calling All "Grandpas" For Christmas Wonderland: Volunteer Meeting Is Set

Sep 7, 2024 - Kevin Frakes Prepares to Retire from Alton Little Theater

Jul 26, 2024 - Freer Auto Body's Christmas in July Off to Great Start

 