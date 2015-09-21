GRAFTON – Grafton Police Chief Chris Sullivan has taken a position as chief with the Aledo Police Department, which is near his mother and father and his hometown of Kewanee in western Illinois.

Sullivan joined the Grafton Police Department in 2011 after retiring as chief of the Alton Police Department in 2009. He started as chief in Alton in 2002.

Sullivan said he has always loved being a police officer and will continue that in his new capacity. He said his last day will be sometime at the end of September and that Grafton is looking now on how they will replace him.

He said he enjoyed his time in Grafton and will miss many of the residents and business owners. He also said he was appreciative of his time to work with Mayor Tom Thompson.

“I have enjoyed Grafton tremendously,” he said. “It is a beautiful community. Some people I knew before I got here, but others I met while I have been here. I don’t think there is anywhere else in the world with views like we have on the bluff.

“Every time you drive by the River Road you can look up and down the river and it is different every time you come through. Obviously, there are a lot of things I will miss about the job. I have felt that way with every place I left.”

The Grafton Police Chief said he being an officer is something he has always thrived on, especially being out on the streets.

“They teach you at the Academy that the patrol division is the backbone of everything in law enforcement,” he said. “The patrol division answers calls for help, calls for mercy and communicate with people in many different types of situations. They also arbitrate between people and are out on the street helping people who are lost or sick. Most go into law enforcement to serve their communities and that has always been important to me.”

Sullivan said much of what he does in his new role will be like being in Grafton or Alton.

“I will be in uniform every day and continue to be part of the community meeting business people and residents,” he said of his new role in Aledo. “Obviously there will be differences with what I do in Aledo because it is a different community, but much of it will be similar. I am looking forward to it.”

Sullivan said this is a good move for him, especially to be closer to his mom and dad, who are elderly.

“At my age, you don’t always get an opportunity to move or get another job,” he said. “I am very grateful to them for extending me the offer. It will be a good place to work and closer to my parents.”

