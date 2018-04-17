GRAFTON - The Grafton Chamber of Commerce held their first ever Mississippi Masters golf tournament Friday afternoon at Lockhaven Golf Club.

“Lockhaven is going through some changes and now they’re a public course, it’s just good way to highlight what we have on the River Road,” Jamie Clayton, President of the Chamber of Commerce said.

Clayton said the turnout has been overwhelming even after postponing the tournament due to the weather.

“It’s been overwhelming,” Clayton added. “A lot of energy and a lot of excitement. We’ve had to postpone the tournament, but everybody stuck with us. We have an outstanding group volunteer, to have that kind of support makes it easy for everyone to get out and have some fun.”

“We opened again last May after being closed for three and half years,” Scott Schaefer, PGA Golf Professional at Lockhaven, said. “The course is in phenomenal shape, a lot of renovations to the clubhouse and the golf course. A lot of events book and we expect to have a great year. This golf course has been around for a long time so it’s good to see it thriving again, there are a lot of people glad to see us back open as well.”

