GRAFTON - A special City of Grafton Board of Aldermen meeting is set for 7 tonight at 118 E. Main St. in Grafton to discuss a wide variety of issues, some controversial in nature.

The meeting will include first an extensive public forum, along with addressing issues from a mudslide that occurred on Route 100 to employing an attorney to coordinate with the Illinois Attorney General’s office in an investigation of the Mayor’s Office, along with other hiring and repair issues.

The public forum portion of the meeting will be held at the beginning with the following speakers: Rick Eberlin, Charlie Linnemeyer, Ben Goetten, Scott Adams, Mike Kohlmiller, Ken Pfieffer, Lou Lenkman, Linda Tolle, Dennis Day, Laura Stemm, Joe DeSherlia and Rick Britt.

The investigation of the mayor’s office is highly controversial, some saying to date there is no validity for the probe and several are expected to speak and provide their opinions on the issue tonight. The meeting is expected to be well-attended, and the house will be packed, so those wishing to attend are instructed to get to the meeting area early.

Grafton Mayor Tom Thompson said he is uncertain exactly what people in the public forum portion of tonight’s meeting will say, that he hasn’t been given that information, but in a word he said he knows some business people and residents have concern in the actions of the board and likely will speak on that.

“The Grafton United group of residents have a Facebook page and it now has over 2,000 Facebook fans,” Thompson said. “That spells out a lot of the concerns.”

Thompson has been affiliated with the City of Grafton for many years, serving first as an alderman in 1997 and he said he has never witnessed “division” in the board like today.

“Somehow we have to put this all back together,” he said. “I will continue to be optimistic and encouraging and promote business development in Grafton and support businesses. Our city depends on the sales and entertainment tax to survive. Sales from businesses makes up 65-70 percent of the money that comes into the city and are so important.”

The mayor said earlier in his administration the board could disagree on issues, but discuss them and always come back as one unit to do what is best for the city, but that is not the case today.

Mayor Thompson said he was ecstatic at the recent announcement that the Broadway Oyster Bar in St. Louis will open a second location in Grafton. He said even with the flood issues, he believes the Broadway Oyster Bar plans to open sometime in late February and should be another tourist destination for people to utilize when they visit Grafton.

RiverBender.com will be at the meeting televising and also have a reporter/photographer present. Viewers are encouraged to watch the meeting live tonight.

