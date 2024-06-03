GRAFTON - When Nishe Abellana’s son and Jai Kazmierski’s daughter started dating, they didn’t expect they’d develop such a deep friendship. But now, the two women are showing their work together at the Grafton Art Gallery, and they couldn’t be more thrilled.

There are several artists who are featured at the new Grafton Art Gallery, and Abellana and Kazmierski are happy to see their work on the walls alongside other local artists. The two women explained how they became artists and what it means to them to create.

“I don’t have a particular reason why I do art,” Abellana said. “It’s in your blood. You’re born with it most of the time, and to me, it’s very therapeutic. If it’s in my head, I need to put it on canvas or something. I need to record it.”

Abellana works with “a lot of colors” to create contrast in her work. She has always been an artist. Kazmierski, on the other hand, was an interior designer who painted on the side for fun. When Abellana met Kazmierski and saw some of her art, Abellana encouraged her to commit to it.

“She kind of inspired me to get back into it,” Kazmierski remembered. “I like happy, funky art. I’ve been having fun with it. This is actually my first time being in a gallery. I always doubted myself and thought I wasn’t good enough. But I’m inspired to do more now.”

The two women were fast friends and now often work together on pieces. Their art is on display together at the Grafton Art Gallery, and they have a few more gallery displays lined up.

As their journey continues, they look forward to sharing their love of art with their mutual grandchild. As both women noted, there’s no one else they’d rather be on this journey with than each other.

“It’s a small world,” Kazmierski laughed.

