GRAFTON - Samuel Odhiambo didn’t expect to be featured in the Grafton Art Gallery, but he sure is pleased to be there.

The 13-year-old artist builds dioramas, then photographs them so closely they appear to be photos of real nature scenes. According to him, it takes a lot of effort to build and photograph the dioramas, but he wouldn’t trade it for anything.

“I did it with time and patience,” Odhiambo said. “It actually didn’t take that long. I’m used to doing this kind of thing because I do it a lot.”

The young artist is passionate about his work. He struggles to remember how he started because it feels like it has been part of him forever. He has always loved building dioramas and finding a way to immortalize them in photographs.

In a Facebook post, the Grafton Art Gallery teases that Odhiambo is currently working on a diorama of Point du Hoc inspired by Grafton’s National Memorial of Military Ascent. The young artist has a bright future ahead, and he is eager to display his work in more galleries like Grafton’s going forward.

“I didn’t think I’d get a chance to display my artwork with other people,” he added. “It’s an awesome experience.”

