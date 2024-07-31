GRAFTON — The Grafton Art Gallery is set to launch a series of art classes and workshops, starting with the "Rules of Abstract Art Workshop" from 3 to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, led by Tom Dailey. This inaugural session has a limited number of seats remaining for those eager to delve into the world of abstract art.

The workshop aims to provide attendees with a comprehensive understanding of abstract art, including its historical context and practical techniques. Participants will explore a variety of topics, such as the history of Abstract Expressionism, design and composition inspiration, color and scale, and cost-saving tips and techniques. Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to create up to three original works and present their creations.

Article continues after sponsor message

Tom Dailey, known for his focus on abstract expressionism, will lead the workshop. Dailey's approach emphasizes the importance of color, texture, and scale in creating contemplative pieces. "I believe that a painting doesn't have to speak to everyone, but rather, it will find its connection. There, among friends, the work finds its home," Dailey said.

The workshop will conclude with a session on marketing ideas and a question-and-answer segment, providing participants with valuable insights into promoting their art.

With limited seats available, the Grafton Art Gallery encourages early registration for those interested in enhancing their abstract art skills.

For more information, contact the Grafton Art Gallery at (618) 786-8624. The gallery is located at 301 E. Main St. in Grafton.

More like this: