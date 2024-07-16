GRAFTON/SHILOH - The Metro Illinois region and Jersey and Calhoun Counties experienced substantial rainfall over the past 24 hours, with several areas reporting significant accumulations and ongoing flash flood warnings. The heaviest rainfall was recorded in Shiloh, where 6.85 inches fell and Grafton, with an estimated 5 to 7 inches fell contributing to widespread concerns about flooding.

Jersey and Calhoun counties reported an excessive amount of rainfall earlier in the day, but final totals had not yet been released.

In Waterloo, residents saw 5.6 inches of rain, while Lebanon reported 4.77 inches. Scott Air Force Base in Belleville received 4.28 inches, and just 2 miles east-northeast of the base, rainfall measured 4 inches. The south side of St. Charles, MO., experienced 3.83 inches, and Wildwood, MO., recorded 4.10 inches.

An area slightly outside Grafton posted a solid 7 inches by an ardent rain gauge collector.

Melissa Byrd, a National Weather Service in St. Louis, local meteorologist, noted, "We did have very heavy rain, especially on the east side. There are still ongoing flash flood warnings as well as flood warnings due to the heavy rain across southern Jersey, southern Calhoun, and almost all of St. Clair County, where accumulations reached 4 inches or more."

Despite the deluge, no further rain is expected overnight, primarily affecting the southern regions. The Wednesday, July 17, 2024, forecast predicts highs in the mid-80s with a slight chance of morning rain. Thursday, July 18, 2024, and Friday, July 19, 2024, days are expected to be dry, with highs around 80 degrees.

Residents are advised to remain vigilant and heed any warnings from local authorities as flood conditions persist in some areas. More rainfall totals will likely be released on Wednesday morning.

