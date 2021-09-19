EDWARDSVILLE - Grady Giger, an Edwardsville man missing since Wednesday, September 15, 2021, was located Saturday, September 18, 2021, safe and sound, Edwardsville Police Chief Michael Fillback reported.

"The Edwardsville Police Department would like to thank everyone who assisted in this investigation in safely locating," Mr. Giber, Chief Fillback said.





Fillback said earlier that Giger also had Alton ties when the missing person report was called into Edwardsville Police.

Giger is 48 years old. When the report came in he was last seen walking in the 900 block of Esic Drive around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.



