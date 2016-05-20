GRADUATION 2016: MELHS to say goodbye to 49 seniors in commencement ceremony this Saturday
EDWARDSVILLE - Nearly 50 students from Metro-East Lutheran High School will become alumni this Saturday at 7 p.m. in the school's commencement exercises.
This graduating class has maintained their strength, faith and most importantly, their friendships with their fellow classmates throughout their time at the school.
Congratulations to the Class of 2016!
Metro-East Lutheran High School - Class of 2016
Melia Adams
Joseph Babcock
Sarah Banning
Hannah Belobrajdic
Jordan Brown
Mark Brown
Racheal Calvert
Elijah Culbert
Hailey Dougherty
Christian Downs
Jacob Durham
Joel Eberhart
Adri Ferguson
Teddy Fifer
Alex File
Jon Friedman
Joshua Gass
Dalton Graves
Taylor Guilbeault
Arielle Hampton
Jaria Hardaway
Jacob Harding
Reed Harmon
Victoria Harrison
Rora Herbert
Rebecca Herndon
Andrew Hull
Corby Johannpeter
Jason Johnson
Richard Jones
Annie Keirn
Trey Klaas
Paul Kubicek
Kathryn Kunz
Briana Lama
Hannah Landers
Chase Langendorf
Jake Ley
Brett Masters
Grant Mitchell
Beka Mitchell
Audrey Paitz
Nathan Partelow
Karly Schley
Emily Anna Schulte
Hannah Sivia
Ashley Sola
Anthony Spiller
Abby Yurchuk
