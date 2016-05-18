GRADUATION 2016: 48 seniors to graduate this Friday from Carrollton High School
CARROLLTON - Carrollton High School will be celebrating its graduating Class of 2016 with their commencement exercises, which will take place at 7 p.m. this Friday, May 20.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Congratulations to the graduates in their future endeavors!
Carrollton High School - Class of 2016
Paige Elizabeth Atteberry
Tyler Vincent Becker
Sarah Michelle Boulch
Cole Timothy Brannan
Cole Joseph Breckon
Thomas Lowell Cox
Madlyn Ann Custer
Benjamin Christian Lee Daum
Benjamin Lee DeWitt
Logan Ray Duba
Carrie Leigh Epps
Eric Michael Evans
Tyler Lee Frye
Sara Nicole Gaffner
Alexis Noel Gilbert
Like Neal Gillingham
Mason James Godar
Kenlie Marie Henson
Seth Michael Henson
Michael Levi Hinderhan
Brody Joe Howard
Taylor Irene Hubbard
Logan Jacob Kaiser
Austin Eugene Knapp
Joshua Lee Lambert
Jacob William Lovel
Chase Benjamin McAdams
Kylie Alexis Meuth
Claire Deanne Meyer
Katelynn Renee Meza
Erika Ann Nord
Shelby Leigh Olmstead
Jennifer Elaine Reif
Kristian Reiter
Austin Glen Ringhausen
Nicolas O’Niel Robinson
Halley Ann Schnettgoecke
Luke Patrick Schnettgoecke
Nathan Thomas Shanks
Mariah Noelle Sharrow
Noah Trent Sharrow
Taylor Elizabeth Staats
Elizabeth Marie Sturgeon
Kara Elizabeth Tepen
Phillip Daniel Walker
Chandler Gene Walters
Eric Gene Williams
Carson Annette Wollenweber
More like this: