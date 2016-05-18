CARROLLTON - Carrollton High School will be celebrating its graduating Class of 2016 with their commencement exercises, which will take place at 7 p.m. this Friday, May 20.

Congratulations to the graduates in their future endeavors!

Carrollton High School - Class of 2016

Paige Elizabeth Atteberry

Tyler Vincent Becker

Sarah Michelle Boulch

Cole Timothy Brannan

Cole Joseph Breckon

Thomas Lowell Cox

Madlyn Ann Custer

Benjamin Christian Lee Daum

Benjamin Lee DeWitt

Logan Ray Duba

Carrie Leigh Epps

Eric Michael Evans

Tyler Lee Frye

Sara Nicole Gaffner

Alexis Noel Gilbert

Like Neal Gillingham

Mason James Godar

Kenlie Marie Henson

Seth Michael Henson

Michael Levi Hinderhan

Brody Joe Howard

Taylor Irene Hubbard

Logan Jacob Kaiser

Austin Eugene Knapp

Joshua Lee Lambert

Jacob William Lovel

Chase Benjamin McAdams

Kylie Alexis Meuth

Claire Deanne Meyer

Katelynn Renee Meza

Erika Ann Nord

Shelby Leigh Olmstead

Jennifer Elaine Reif

Kristian Reiter

Austin Glen Ringhausen

Nicolas O’Niel Robinson

Halley Ann Schnettgoecke

Luke Patrick Schnettgoecke

Nathan Thomas Shanks

Mariah Noelle Sharrow

Noah Trent Sharrow

Taylor Elizabeth Staats

Elizabeth Marie Sturgeon

Kara Elizabeth Tepen

Phillip Daniel Walker

Chandler Gene Walters

Eric Gene Williams

Carson Annette Wollenweber

