The news was not as bad as it could have been for St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Matt Holliday, who after an MRI, has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 quadriceps strain.

“He’s going to miss some time,” confirmed General Manager John Mozeliak via conference call. “I do think we’ll have a better idea of what that looks like in a couple of weeks. The big thing right now is just to let it calm down and then we’ll re-study it and have a better idea of how long this might be.”

Matt Adams recently underwent surgery for his quadriceps strain–which was a grade 3, a complete tear. Holliday should not have to follow that path.

“It’s not a complete tear at all,” said Mozeliak. “It’s much milder than Matt’s–it’s really something that can heal.”

Tommy Pham, who hit a pair of home runs for Memphis earlier in the day, missed two and a half months with a quad strain suffered March 13th in Spring Training.

“I think this is a little cleaner and I would speculate that when you think about healing and recovery, he’s probably going to be in a better spot,” stated Mozeliak.

As noted last night by Scouting Director Chris Correa, it was a “crazy five minutes” when Holliday was injured as the club was in the process of making their first selection in the 2015 MLB Amateur Draft. That sentiment was echoed by the GM.

“It was a crazy ten minutes and it sucked,” Mozeliak candidly explained. “Matt’s meant so much to this club and he’s our number-3 hitter. He’s a had a very good year up to date and so thinking about all the disasters this team’s been through with Waino, with Matt Adams, and now losing Matt for some time–it’s just, you know the year’s always going to be a push but…those early picks I’m far more involved in than we are later in terms of helping with signability and so forth. It was just one of those things, it was hard to truly focus on Matt but it also something I could not just dismiss.”

Mozeliak was non-committal about a roster move after the Colorado series, pointing out that the current outfielders on the 25-man roster now have the opportunity to step-up with the increase in playing time available.

SOCOLOVICH RECALLED

–Earlier this afternoon, the Cardinals placed Holliday on the 15-day disabled list and recalled pitcher Miguel Socolovich from Memphis (AAA). Socolvich, 28, went 2-0 with a 1.17 ERA while appearing in 7 games (7.1 IP) this season with the club.

Since being optioned back to the Redbirds the end of May, the right-hander has appeared in three games and allowed three hits and one earned run in 4 innings pitched. He also struck out six batters while walking one.

This is the first time Holliday has been on the disabled list since July 0f 2013.

photo credit: Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports