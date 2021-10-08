DECATUR - Marquette Catholic golfer Gracie Piar is in first place in the IHSA Class 1A Girls Golf Tournament after day one on Friday with a seven-under-par score of 65, and the Explorers' team is in second place overall with a score of 309.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Marquette trails Mount Carmel, who posted a team score of 303 today. Piar holds a 7-stroke lead going into Saturday's final round.

A full interview with Marquette Catholic Coach Deb Walsh to come and more team info when final stats are posted by the IHSA.

More like this:

May 13, 2024 - Marquette Beats Piasa To Close Regular Season, Look Toward Daunting Columbia Regional

 