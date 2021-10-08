Gracie Piar Leads IHSA Class 1A Girls State Golf Tourney After Day One, Marquette Catholic's Team Is In Second Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. DECATUR - Marquette Catholic golfer Gracie Piar is in first place in the IHSA Class 1A Girls Golf Tournament after day one on Friday with a seven-under-par score of 65, and the Explorers' team is in second place overall with a score of 309. Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities! Marquette trails Mount Carmel, who posted a team score of 303 today. Piar holds a 7-stroke lead going into Saturday's final round. A full interview with Marquette Catholic Coach Deb Walsh to come and more team info when final stats are posted by the IHSA. More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip