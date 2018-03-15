Gracie Lynn Devening
Name: Gracie Lynn Devening
Parents: Zach and Lyndsey Devening
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Birth Weight: 6 lbs 13 oz
Birth Length: 19 1/2 inches
Date: March 06, 2018
Time: 1:28 p.m.
Hospital: OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center
Siblings: Gunner Bruce (20 months)
Grandparents: Bruce and Angie Gibson, Jerseyville; Ted and Cheri Devening, Fieldon
Great-Grandparents: Roy and Virginia Foster, Jerseyville; Guy and Helen Devening, Fieldon; Harry and Mildred Davis, Jerseyville
More like this: