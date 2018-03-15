Name: Gracie Lynn Devening

Parents: Zach and Lyndsey Devening

Birth Weight: 6 lbs 13 oz

Birth Length: 19 1/2 inches

Date: March 06, 2018

Time: 1:28 p.m.

Hospital: OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center

Siblings: Gunner Bruce (20 months)

Grandparents: Bruce and Angie Gibson, Jerseyville; Ted and Cheri Devening, Fieldon

Great-Grandparents: Roy and Virginia Foster, Jerseyville; Guy and Helen Devening, Fieldon; Harry and Mildred Davis, Jerseyville

