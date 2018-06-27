EDWARDSVILLE – Summers-Port swimming team member Grace Napp is a very busy individual.

Not only does she swim for the Sharks during the summer and for Alton High’s team in the fall, the rising junior is also a varsity cheerleader for the Redbirds.

She took up swimming at age 6. “Both my brothers did it and my parents really wanted me to learn how to swim,” Napp said. “I just kept going; I enjoy my team, we’re definitely a close family and the coaches are amazing. (Shark coach Nancy Miller) is such a good teacher.

“The training during the summer is amazing; it gets me going for the winter.”

As for goals for the summer, “I just want to get my times lower as I’m getting older in the age group,” Napp said. “As far as high school goes, I just want to try out more events and definitely get some relays.”

In addition to her swimming, Napp is a varsity cheerleader and a member of the AHS Student Council. “We’re all excited to cheer for (the football Redbirds, coming off an IHSA Class 7A playoff season last year),” Napp said.

