PIASA - Southwestern's 5-foot-7-inch junior guard Gracie Darr is a natural athlete in multiple sports. Her sport for the winter is basketball and she is the point guard for the Piasa Birds.

She has had a solid season and often controls the Piasa Birds' offense. She is an excellent three-point shooter.

Gracie is an Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for the Piasa Birds.

Gracie is the daughter of Piasa Birds' head coach Jason Darr and Jill Darr, so she has grown up at the sidelines of his basketball contests and is extremely knowledgeable about the game.

Moseley said Gracie handles the ball a lot for his team. She has averaged nearly 11 points a game for her squad and multiple assists per game.

"She has a great attitude and works very hard," he said. "She is a real leader both on and off the court.

"She has stepped up this year to score more points. Gracie always puts the team first and does all the things on the basketball court to help out her teammates. On offense, she leads our team in assists and tries to put her teammates in good positions to score."

Again, congratulations to Gracie Darr on the recognition as an Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for her basketball efforts.

