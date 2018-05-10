Grace Berry and Sam Bartels chosen as Jerseyville Banking Center Students of the Month Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. JERSEYVILLE - In conjunction with Jerseyville Banking Center, J.C.H.S. has selected their “Students of the Month”. The recipients for the month of April are Grace Berry (11) & Sam Bartels (10). Article continues after sponsor message The selection of a “Student of the Month” is based upon the number of F.O.C.U.S. nominations, which a student receives for a given month. F.O.C.U.S. (Finding One Clearly Unique Student) is a program that acknowledges a student each week for academic or kindness. Each week teachers may recognize students who have performed well in their classes by selecting them as F.O.C.U.S. students for that particular week. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip