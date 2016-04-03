Grace Baalman delivers a quick pitch to home plate on Saturday against Marquette Catholic. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

ALTONCalhoun High School and Marquette Catholic’s girls’ softball squads collided Saturday at Gordon Moore Park and the game showcased one of the top high school pitchers in the country in the Warriors' Grace Baalman.

Marquette has a hard throwing pitcher of its own in Tess Eberlin.

Calhoun won the matchup 9-1 over the Explorers. Baalman allowed just four hits, one run and struck out 11, while Eberlin allowed six hits, nine runs and struck out seven. Baalman is considered one of the best high school softball pitchers in the country and has made a verbal commitment to pitch for the University of Kentucky next season.

Emma Baalman cracked a triple and four RBIs for Calhoun in the game; Grace Baalman homered and had two hits. Lehr had a double for Calhoun. Kassidy Klocke also added two hits for the Warriors.

Sam Harshbarger had two hits for the Explorers, now 2-4. Calhoun improves to 12-0 with the victory and is rated at the top of the state in Class 1A girls’ softball.

