HARDIN – Two of arguably the area's best softball teams – regardless of class – went at it on the field in Hardin Monday afternoon, and Hardin-Calhoun, on the strength of a three-hitter and 10 strikeouts from Grace Baalman, blanked Edwardsville 3-0 in a non-conference game.

Grace Baalman a two-run homer in the sixth to seal the game against the Tigers.

The Warriors scored the only run they would need in the second when Sophie Lorton doubled to the fence in right to drive in Emily Baalman; they added two more runs in the sixth on a two-run homer to left from Grace Baalman, scoring Junie Zirklebach ahead of her.

Zirklebach was 2-for-2 on the day, as was Emma Baalman (including a double for Emma Baalman); Grace Baalman was 1-for-3 with the homer and two RBIs and Lorton was 1-for-2 with the second-inning RBI. Jordan Corby, Sarah Hangsleben and Emma Lewis had the hits for the Tigers on the day.

Jordan Garella took the loss for Edwardsville, going the distance while three earned runs on six hits while striking out four.

Edwardsville, who saw a 12-game winning streak snapped, fell to 15-3; Calhoun went to 25-2 on the year with the win.

