JERSEYVILLE - Calhoun’s girls’ softball team topped Jersey 3-1 in a battle at Jersey on Friday afternoon.

Article continues after sponsor message

Grace Baalman was her normal almost unstoppable self, tossing a three-hitter with 15 strikeouts in seven innings.

Grace Baalman was two for two at the plate with a solo home run in the first inning. Macy Margherio smacked a two-run double in the first, scoring Emily Baalman and Kassidy Klocke. Jersey scored a run in the sixth inning. Margherio had a key hit the day before against Carrollton at Hardin.

Calhoun improves to 27-2 overall with the win.

More like this: