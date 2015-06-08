In the final inning with three batters on base and the winning run at the plate against Somonauk, sophomore pitcher Grace Baalman took a slight break.

She had pitched a remarkable IHSA Class 1A state championship game against Somonauk in East Peoria on Saturday, but suddenly she found the bases loaded. She knew the game was on the line with every pitch she tossed toward home plate.

Grace stepped back as her father/coach Matt had taught her and relaxed herself with two strikes on what could be the final Somonauk batter.

“I closed my eyes could see myself throwing the pitch for a strike and winning the state championship,” the young pitching sensation said. “I opened my eyes and threw the pitch and it was game over.”

Mass bedlam erupted when Grace tossed the winning pitch of excited Calhoun players and fans. For Grace, it was the greatest moment in her life to date.

“It was an amazing feeling to be a state champion,” she said. “The celebration afterward was also awesome to see.”

Grace is making a name for herself not only in Illinois, but across the country for her pitching prowess. This summer she will play softball with some of the top high school players in the country on a St. Louis team that will travel throughout the USA to play tournaments.

Division I recruiters are knocking on Grace’s door and calling her nearly every day. In fact, the University of Kentucky softball coach attended not only the super-sectional game, but also her two games at state, coach Baalman said.

The Calhoun sophomore pitched 48 innings in post-season games for Calhoun and allowed only seven hits, seven walks and struck out 106 batters. She had an amazing 0.16 ERA.

In the Warriors’ 4-1 championship victory over Somonauk at East Peoria, she clobbered two home runs to drive in three runs and lead her team at the plate.

The Baalman name is becoming quite known in Illinois softball circles. Grace’s father, Matt, is head coach of the team that posted a 34-4 overall record and won a first-ever state title. Grace follows the footsteps of her successful sister, Maddie, who is now a star hurler at St. Louis University. Maddie led the Warriors to a fourth place state softball finish.

“It means a lot to be a state champion,” Grace Baalman said.

Grace grabbed her big sister, Maddie, for a quick hug right after tossing the last pitch. She said she has always looked up to her sister and having her there for every pitch meant a lot to her.

While Grace was pitching, she for a moment might have thought back to the days where she was pitching on the sidelines at some of Maddie’s great outings with her mom, dreaming of one day being on the mound in a game like the one on Saturday.

Matt Baalman said he knew his daughter could make the final pitch if she just relaxed and concentrated.

“Grace gets a little nervous sometimes, but we have been working on her breathing and trying to get her set to go to the next level,” he said. “We have also taught her and Maddie to not show any emotion when they are pitching. Both of the girls hold themselves up very well.”

The key for pitchers, Matt Baalman said is to show positive, not negative emotions.

“We have drilled that into the girls since they were young to not show emotion on the mound,” he said. “Grace hit a girl in the leg with two strikes in the seventh inning, but held her composure and then got the next batter.”

Grace said she knew the Warriors had to get on top early against Somonauk and they did, boosting her confidence in the state championship game.

The Calhoun girls’ softball team is extremely close and like “family,” Grace Baalman said.

Several of the girls on the team play on the volleyball and basketball teams. Those girls were second in the state in basketball, so they are no strangers to long bus rides and spending time together.



Grace said she is already looking forward to next year and trying to repeat the state championship.

But for now, Grace and her teammates are going to take a few days to bask in capturing the state softball title.

“It was an amazing celebration afterwards,” she said of the victory on Saturday. “The whole town was waiting to cheer us on as we entered town in Hardin at the high school.”

