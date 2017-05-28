HARDIN - Calhoun pitcher Grace Baalman was the difference in a 1-0 sectional title win over Camp Point Central in eight innings Saturday both on the mound and in the field.

The Calhoun star pitcher tossed a no-hitter and scored the winning run in the bottom of the eighth. She struck out 15 Camp Point Central batters in the game, another key to the victory. Calhoun advances to the Monday Illinois-Springfield Super-Sectional against Stewardson-Strasburg.

Grace Baalman rapped out two hits for the Warriors, while Abby Baalman and Sydney Baalman each had hits.

Calhoun is now 31-8 on the year with the victory, Camp Point falls to 29-8 with the loss.

