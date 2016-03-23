TRIOPIA - Calhoun softball hurler Grace Baalman was as perfect as she could be against Triopia on Tuesday, allowing no hits or runs and striking out 14 batters.

Junior Grace Baalman is one of the key reasons why the Warriors are returning IHSA Class 1A champions and considered the team to beat again this year. Grace has made a verbal commitment to attend the University of Kentucky after she graduates in 2017. She has been one of the nation's most sought after high school softball pitchers.

Abby Baalman was nearly perfect at the plate, batting three for four with two RBIs; Madison Lehr was two for three with a double and Grace Baalman helped her own cause going two for three with the bat. Junie Zirkelbach was perfect in the batting box, with a three for three effort and three runs scored.

Kassidy Klocke was two for four with a double and four RBIs for the Warriors and Macy Margherio was two for two with a double.

Calhoun has a 5-0 record. The Warriors scored a run in the first, then exploded for five runs in the second against Triopia. The Warriors added a run in the third and fifth innings.

Those wanting to watch Calhoun over spring break can see them at 11 a.m. on Friday at home against Western.

