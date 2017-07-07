SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner today issued the following statement after the House of Representatives voted to override the Governor’s veto of Speaker Madigan’s 32 percent permanent income tax hike:

“Today was another step in Illinois’ never-ending tragic trail of tax hikes. Speaker Madigan’s 32 percent permanent income tax increase will force another tax hike in the near future. His tax-and-spend plan is not balanced, does not cut enough spending or pay down enough debt, and does not help grow jobs or restore confidence in government. It proves how desperately we need real property tax relief and term limits. Now more than ever, the people of Illinois must fight for change that will help us create a brighter future.”

