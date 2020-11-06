CHICAGO — The Governor’s Office was notified this afternoon of recent exposure to COVID-19 and as a result of that possible exposure is currently conducting contact tracing and following all necessary health protocols from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The exposure was the result of an external meeting with the Governor that took place on Monday in a large conference room in the Governor’s Office.

The Governor's office said Pritzker was tested today and his results will be made public when available. Governor Pritzker is currently isolating pending his test results.

