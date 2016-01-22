CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – Burak Eslik and Jake Newton each scored 22 points Thursday, but Austin Peay outlasted SIUE 90-86 in overtime in Ohio Valley Conference men's basketball.

The Cougars dropped to 4-15 overall and 1-6 in the OVC. Austin Peay improved to 9-12 overall and 2-4 in the OVC.

The loss is the second overtime defeat for SIUE in its last three games.

The Governors outscored the Cougars 14-10 in overtime after erasing a 10-point SIUE lead over the final 4:52 in regulation time. Josh Robinson sent the game to overtime with a three-pointer for APSU with less than a second remaining in regulation. Robinson finished with a game-high 39 points.

"This was a tough game; a hard fought game," SIUE Head Coach Jon Harris said. "I feel like we gave it away down the stretch. We didn't execute. We just didn't get it done."

Newton set a new career high with the 22 points. He knocked down seven three-pointers and added a free throw.

"Jake had the hot hand tonight and guys did a good job finding him," Harris said. "I wish the result would be a little bit different."

Eslik was 5 for 11 from the field, but 11 for 12 at the free throw line. Carlos Anderson added 13 points and seven rebounds. Yemi Makanjuola led the Cougars on the glass with a career-best 13 rebounds.

"Guys are continuing to fight," Harris said. "The nice thing about this group is that we have a lot of different guys who can do good things for us."

The Cougars sprinted out to a 10-0 lead to start the game. Austin Peay battled but didn't take its first lead until two free throws by Zach Glotta made it 37-35 with 2:08 to play before halftime. The game was tied at 39 with a second left in the period when Eslik was fouled attempting a three-pointer. He knocked down all three shots to send the Cougars into the break with a 40-37 lead.

The Cougars and Governors played close for the first five-plus minutes of the second period. Khalil Davis connected on a pair of free throws with 14:21 left to give APSU a 52-51 lead. SIUE then proceeded on a 12-0 run, highlighted by three-pointers from Newton and Anderson, to lead 63-52 with 9:39 left in regulation.

"The loss is disappointing," Harris said. "I was pleased with the effort. We did some good things on both ends of the floor. We defended pretty well throughout. They hurt us on the glass in the first half, but we did a better job in the second half. We just came up short."

Austin Peay outrebound SIUE 44-39 for the game. The Governors outscored SIUE 36-20 in the paint and forced 20 turnovers by the Cougars, accounting for 18 points.

Chris Horton finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds for the Govs. Glotta and Chris Porter-Bunton each had 10 points.

SIUE continues its road trip with a 7 p.m. game Saturday at Murray State. The game is the second half of a doubleheader with the women's teams scheduled to play at 5 p.m.

"We have to put this one behind us best we can and get a win on Saturday," Harris said.

