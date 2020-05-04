SPRINGFIELD/EDWARDSVILLE - The Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said today there were 46 COVID-19 deaths from Sunday to Monday, the lowest total in a 24-hour period since April 19 when there were 33 deaths.

IDPH said there were 2,341 new cases of COVID-19 over the 24-hour period from Sunday to Monday. There are now a total of 63,840 COVID-19 cases in Illinois and a total of 2,662 deaths.

Gov. Pritzker said Illinois was doing much more testing than most in the U.S. at his daily press conference.

Madison County's updated totals show 389 cases and 26 lives lost. Edwardsville has 96 of the positive COVID-19 cases, followed by Granite City with 56, Alton with 53, Glen Carbon with 40, Collinsville with 26, Troy with 16, Madison with 14, Godfrey with 12, Highland with 10, Wood River with 9, East Alton with 8 and Bethalto recording 7.

Macoupin County now has 34 positive COVID-19 cases, Jersey has 14 cases and 1 death, Greene County has 3 and Calhoun 1. St. Clair County has 551 positive COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths.

