DECATUR — Today Governor JB Pritzker, joined by legislators, environmental advocates, and organized labor leaders, signed SB1289, the Safety and Aid for the Environment in Carbon Capture and Sequestration (SAFE CCS Act), into law. The bill creates nation-leading standards for safety and environmental protection for carbon capture, transport, and sequestration projects in Illinois. Thanks to carbon capture tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act, this act will also drive investment in Illinois and create hundreds of jobs as companies are incentivized to move carbon capture to Illinois.

“Every reduction in planetary warming, no matter how marginal, represents billions in potential savings for our economy and likely thousands of lives-- and here in Illinois, that is a responsibility we take seriously,” said Governor JB Pritzker. ? “It is a testament to the ingenuity of this group that we conceived and passed this legislation while prioritizing the health and safety of our people, catalyzing job growth and investment in our economy, and protecting our air, water, and soil.”

The SAFE CCS Act sets regulations around carbon capture, including requiring new carbon sequestration facilities to obtain a state permit with requirements for monitoring during and after carbon sequestration, as well as rules around financial assurances, insurance, emergency management, and closure plans. The law places a two-year moratorium on new pipelines, a timeline which could be shortened if the Pipelines and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration finalizes crucial safety regulations. This makes Illinois just the second state to place a hold on CO2 pipeline development.

The act also requires CO2 projects to achieve a net reduction in greenhouse gases and conduct water, air, and soil monitoring to ensure no leaks occur, and take immediate corrective action if they do. New projects must go through a rigorous and transparent assessment process by the Illinois Commerce Commission and require plans to monitor carbon capture and transport sites and respond immediately if any issues arise. The law also sets high safety standards for any new pipelines in the state and mandates training and support for first responders in pipeline areas.

The Biden-Harris administration has allocated billions in grants and tax incentives for states and companies building out carbon capture and sequestration projects. These incentives alongside the SAFE CCS Act are expected to bring up to $9 billion in investment to Illinois and create up to 3,700 jobs—many of them union positions.

Carbon capture is a major tool for reducing emissions and mitigating climate change. The carbon capture process involves extracting carbon dioxide, transporting through pipelines, and storing in safe deposits deep underground. This is especially essential to minimize the climate impact from industries that have struggled to decarbonize and move to clean energy. Governor Pritzker has been a leader in clean energy and environmental protection, signing the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act into law in 2021 and committing the state to 100% renewable energy by 2050.

“This legislation results from a collaboration between business, labor and environmental advocates by putting in place some of the strongest environmental protections in the country," said Senator Laura Fine (D-Glenview). “This law continues Illinois on its path to being a national leader in addressing the climate crisis."

“Illinois is setting the most rigorous standards for carbon capture in the nation,” said Leader Bill Cunningham (D-Chicago). “Taking advantage of this technology will help mitigate the damage to our environment and support industries in Illinois while ensuring the health of our communities and resources.”

"This bill establishes a significant regulatory framework for any carbon capture and sequestration projects located here and further solidifies Illinois as a national leader in clean energy policy," said Rep. Ann Williams (D-Chicago). "As we continue working to reach our decarbonization goals and transition away from fossil fuels, we need to consider all options for mitigating climate damage while protecting our air, water and land and keeping communities safe."

?“This is needed legislation that positions Illinois to take advantage of an emerging market, creates jobs, reduces our carbon output into the atmosphere and allows for a reliable power supply,” said House Assistant Majority Leader Jay Hoffman (D-Swansea). “I appreciate the hard work from advocates and state officials who helped us craft this regulatory framework. This is a responsible plan that is going to attract significant investment and pay dividends for our state for years to come.”

“We are uniquely positioned in Central Illinois to be a major partner in creating a cleaner future for industry,” said Decatur Mayor Moore-Wolfe. “Carbon Sequestration isn’t new to us in Decatur and Macon County. It is a proven science that will help reduce the carbon footprint of businesses now and in the future. I believe it will help our companies grow and it will help us attract future economic development projects to Central Illinois.”

“This measure presents a critical opportunity to further propel Illinois’ transition to a clean energy economy without leaving workers and families behind. It will create thousands of jobs protected with strong labor standards that ensure fair wages, safe working conditions and training to get the job done right. It’s yet another example of Illinois leading the way to build a green economy putting the hard-working men and women of labor to work,” said Pat Devaney, Secretary-Treasurer of the Illinois AFL-CIO.

“This law smartly and safely advances carbon capture and storage in Illinois, which will help increase economic development, advance our clean energy goals and create new jobs. It will also allow us to unlock important new technology, such as sustainable aviation fuel, which is key to a greener transportation sector,” said Mark Denzler, President & CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association. “We thank Governor Pritzker for his leadership on this issue, and extend our appreciation to Deputy Governor for Public Safety, Infrastructure, Environment, and Energy Bria Scudder, Senate President Pro Tempore Bill Cunningham, House Assistant Majority Leader Jay Hoffman, and partners in agriculture and labor for their work in shaping this agreement. This is proof that by working together, we can decarbonize our environment without deindustrializing our economy.”

“We applaud Governor Pritzker for signing the Carbon Capture and Sequestration (CCS) protections bill into law and are grateful for his Office’s work this spring to achieve strong environmental protection in this bill," said Christine Nannicelli on behalf of the Illinois Clean Jobs Coalition. "The safeguards secured in SB1289 are urgently needed – multiple corporations are currently targeting Illinois for carbon waste disposal, and this law takes critical steps toward ensuring Illinois communities and our land and water are protected from the risks associated with CCS."

