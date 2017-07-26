SPRINGFIELD – Today, Gov. Bruce Rauner signed House Bill 643, which freezes legislative per diems at their existing levels. The bill, which was overwhelmingly approved by lawmakers of both parties, protects taxpayers and is fiscally responsible for Illinois.

Gov. Rauner said at the signing, “I want to thank members of the General Assembly who came together on a bipartisan basis to pass this legislation. This bill saves taxpayers money, and it’s a step in the right direction.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Specifically, HB 643 sets General Assembly per diem rates at $111 per session day, sets mileage reimbursement at $0.39 per mile and prohibits cost of living adjustments for fiscal year 2018. The per diem and mileage rates are the same as those used in fiscal years 2012 through 2017.

Bill No.: HB 643, An Act Concerning State Government

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

More like this: