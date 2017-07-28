SPRINGFIELD – The Office of Gov. Bruce Rauner released the following statement today regarding the OEIG report on DCFS and former Director Sheldon:

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“Today, the Executive Ethics Commission released the Office of Executive Inspector General’s founded report and the Governor’s Office response regarding the Department of Children and Family Services and former Director Sheldon, which you can find on the EEC’s website. The Governor’s Office accepted and agreed with the OEIG’s findings. The Governor's Office has been working diligently with DCFS and the chief procurement officer to implement the OEIG’s recommendations, as detailed in our response. The governor welcomes the leadership of Director Walker as she moves the department forward.”

More like this:

5 days ago - New Treasurer, Finance Director Appointed For Wood River

3 days ago - Gov. Pritzker Announces Agency Transitions  

2 days ago - Former Granite City Teacher Enters Guilty Plea To Criminal Sexual Abuse and Battery Charges

Sep 28, 2023 - Attorney General Charges Former Shipman Village Trustee with Theft, Forgery, Wire Fraud

 