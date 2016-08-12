Article continues after sponsor message

SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner participated in the State Fair Twilight Parade to kick off the 2016 Illinois State Fair festivities. The parade marched through the streets of Springfield with local officials, festive floats and high school marching bands. Others among the lineup included Lt. Governor Evelyn Sanguinetti, Illinois State Fair Queen Abby Foster, the Illinois State Fair Pace Car and Department of Agriculture Director Raymond Poe. The Parade Grand Marshals were Dan Hampton, Otis Wilson and Steve McMichael, members of the1985 Chicago Bears Super Bowl championship team. They are now members of a band called The Chicago 6.

“The 2016 State Fair is shaping up to be a great event for Illinois,” Governor Rauner said. “This year’s theme is Producing our Future, and has something for those of all ages to enjoy. I hope to see everyone here in Springfield to celebrate our state, this great industry, our farmers and the next generation of Illinois agriculture.”

At the conclusion of the parade, the Governor attended the inaugural Preview Night Show at the Illinois State Fair Grandstand and welcomed everyone to the great state of Illinois. This event included a free program to learn about the new exhibits and features of the Illinois State Fair. The program concluded with a concert by the grand marshals, The Chicago 6, and a fireworks show.

The Illinois State Fair runs August 11 – August 21 in Springfield.

More like this: