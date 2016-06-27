Meets with employees and discusses how structural realignment enables the Agency to better respond to disasters and protect Illinois residents



SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner visited with employees at the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) today. He toured facilities that house equipment and vehicles the agency uses to respond to disasters and protect Illinois residents from unnecessary exposure to radiation.

Under Governor Rauner, a structural realignment at IEMA has enhanced the state's preparedness and response capabilities to all types of hazards, as evidenced by the response to the widespread flooding in late December 2015.

“It’s impressive to see the high-tech equipment and skilled professionals IEMA has to ensure the safety of Illinois residents,” said Governor Rauner. “Most people recognize IEMA for their quick response in helping communities following disasters. But just as important are the radiation safety experts who make sure x-ray machines and radioactive materials are properly used, who oversee radiological environmental cleanups and who analyze environmental samples to keep us safe on a daily basis.”

While touring the IEMA offices, the Governor visited IEMA’s radiochemistry laboratory, where scientists analyze more than 4,000 environmental samples each year collected from around nuclear power plants and other locations where radioactive materials are used or stored. Lab personnel also are trained and ready to support federal response to a major nuclear or radiological incident anywhere in the country.

Governor Rauner also visited with IEMA staff involved in maintaining the state’s one-of-a-kind remote monitoring system for the six operating nuclear power plants in Illinois. The equipment allows IEMA to independently monitor conditions in and around the reactor, information that enables the agency to provide timely, informed recommendations to protect people and the environment in the event of an incident at one of the plants. Radiation experts from across the country and around the world have traveled to Springfield to learn about the monitoring system and Illinois’ plans for protecting the public and the environment.

The Governor also viewed the massive mobile command trailer and the agency’s fleet of response vehicles and equipment. He spoke with employees who stand ready 24/7 to respond to a disaster anywhere in Illinois.

