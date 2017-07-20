ROUND LAKE – Gov. Bruce Rauner today toured flood damage and met with school administrators at W.J. Murphy Elementary School in Round Lake.

Earlier this week, Gov. Rauner directed the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) to establish a State Unified Area Command (SUAC) at the Kane County Government Complex in Geneva to facilitate the state’s support to communities and local governments impacted by recent flooding.

The SUAC is being staffed by personnel from IEMA, Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois Department of Public Health, Illinois Emergency Services Management Association and the American Red Cross. The command has been active since noon Monday.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We are taking every necessary step to ensure our local responders have the tools and resources needed to aid affected residents,” said Gov. Rauner. “We will continue to operate in response mode while we look toward recovery activities as progress is made in these areas.”

“IEMA remains committed to ensuring necessary resources are available to our local emergency managers,” said IEMA Director James K. Joseph. “In an effort to remain proactive in our response, the State Unified Area Command will be available to address current and future response and recovery assistance.”

Gov. Rauner activated the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) in Springfield on July 15, following significant rainfall and severe weather in Northeastern Illinois.

More like this: