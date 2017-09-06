CHICAGO – Gov. Bruce Rauner will be making an eight-day visit to Japan and China, marking the first international trade mission for the administration.

The mission will take place Sept. 9-17 and will bring together leaders in business, education and government to focus on creating opportunities for Illinois businesses, as well as strengthening Illinois’ diplomatic and trade relationships with Japan and China. The relationships that are created out of these meetings will foster incredible partnerships for Illinois economically and culturally for years to come.

“I am committed to strengthening Illinois’ economic and cultural ties with important global markets, including those within Japan and China,” Gov. Rauner said. “With an increasingly connected global economy, international trade missions such as this one allow Illinois companies to enhance their competitiveness and create more jobs.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The mission begins with a stop in Tokyo, where Gov. Rauner will attend the Midwest-USA Japan Conference. The conference, started 49 years ago by former Gov. James R. Thompson, unites government officials and business executives to illustrate an unprecedented strength of economic growth and sends a message that our growth is interdependent.

“I’m delighted that Governor Bruce Rauner will visit Japan on his first overseas trip since taking office,” said Consul General of Japan Naoki Ito. “We welcome the governor’s commitment to the state’s close relationship with Japan. Illinois ranks first in the Midwest with 630 Japanese business facilities, which employ 49,000 people across the state. The governor’s Illinois business delegation promises to open the door further for our two-way economic partnership.”

The visit will continue to Shanghai and Hangzhou, China, which includes high-level meetings with government officials, leading to additional business and investment opportunities to promote Illinois in China.

“I’m glad to learn that Governor Rauner will soon begin his first official visit to China, one of Illinois’ important partners,” said Consul General Hong Lei. “I highly appreciate Governor Rauner’s efforts in strengthening economic cooperation as well as cultural, educational and people-to-people exchanges between China and Illinois. I sincerely wish Governor Rauner’s visit a complete success and hope this visit can bring our friendship and cooperation to the next level.”

More like this: