CHICAGO — Governor Bruce Rauner granted five and denied 59 clemency petitions.

This is the 25th set of petitions the governor has reviewed since taking office. Each person granted clemency has recently undergone a criminal background check through the Illinois State Police’s Law Enforcement Agencies Data System.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

A granted clemency request for a pardon with expungement allows the petitioner to seek expungement of their conviction through the court system.

For additional information on the granted clemency cases, please contact the Prisoner Review Board at (217) 782-1610.

More like this:

Nov 20, 2023 - Hot Chocolate “Walk For Wishes” Coming Up In Highland

Nov 8, 2023 - Judge Grants Haine Request To Dismiss Killer's Motion To Withdraw Guilty Plea

Oct 23, 2023 - Battery, DUI, Other Charges Filed In Jersey County

Nov 16, 2023 - Judge Grants Haine Petition; Murder Defendant Denied Release In Stabbing Case

 