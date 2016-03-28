SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner today granted eight and denied 152 clemency petitions. About 650 petitions remain from previous administrations.

The 160 clemency petitions Governor Rauner acted upon today are part of dockets dating back to April 2012. This is the ninth set of petitions the governor has reviewed since taking office. Each person granted clemency has recently undergone a criminal background check through the Illinois State Police’s Law Enforcement Agencies Data System.

Article continues after sponsor message

A granted clemency request for a pardon with expungement allows the petitioner to seek expungement of their conviction through the court system.

For additional information on the granted clemency cases, please contact Ken Tupy at the Prisoner Review Board at (217) 782-1610 or Ken.Tupy@illinois.gov.

More like this: