SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner today granted two and denied 98 clemency petitions. Approximately 800 petitions remain from previous administrations.

The 100 clemency petitions Governor Rauner acted upon today are part of dockets dating back to April 2008. This is the eighth set of petitions the governor has reviewed since taking office. Each person granted clemency has recently undergone a criminal background check through the Illinois State Police’s Law Enforcement Agencies Data System.

A granted clemency request for a pardon with expungement allows the petitioner to seek expungement of their conviction through the court system.

For additional information on the granted clemency cases, please contact Ken Tupy at the Prisoner Review Board at (217) 782-1610 or Ken.Tupy@illinois.gov.

