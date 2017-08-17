Governor Rauner signs Pittsfield FFA student's legislation
August 17, 2017 9:37 AM
PITTSFIELD - HB470 was sponsored by Rep Davidsmeyer. The idea to make corn the state grain was brought to him by Pittsfield Ag students and was a great way for them to learn the process of how a bill becomes a law.
Rep Davidsmeyer sponsored the legislation in the House of Representatives. It was signed into law by Governor Rauner at a bill signing ceremony on Tuesday, August 15 at the Illinois State Fair.