Police and others gather at the emergency entrance to Baylor Medical Center in Dallas, where several police officers were taken after shootings Thursday, July 7, 2016.. (AP Photo/Emily Schmall)

SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner issued the following statement on the Dallas shootings:

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

"The ambush attack on Dallas police officers is outrageous. The men and women who work every day to protect everyone, including those exercising their right to free speech, deserve our respect and support. The shootings in Louisiana and Minnesota that led to last night's protests, are deeply distressing. All of these events speak to the lack of unity and trust in many of our communities and underscores the urgency in addressing that lack of trust. Diana and I pray that the victims, their families, and our entire country find strength, healing and peace to rebuild trust among our neighbors and communities."?

More like this:

Aug 12, 2024 - "God is Love": Brian Trust Talks Faith on Tenth Episode of "You're Beautiful"

Jul 23, 2024 - From Anxiety to Peace: Ola Polen Shares Story of Transformative Faith

Jul 22, 2024 - Bethalto Superintendent Addresses Staff Changes, Trust in District

Jul 10, 2024 - Brian Trust Breaks Down His Relationship with God in Most Recent Episode of "You're Beautiful"

Aug 6, 2024 - Christian Music Artist Talks Obedience and Fulfillment on Most Recent Episode of "You're Beautiful"

 