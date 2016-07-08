Governor Rauner releases statement on Dallas shootings Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner issued the following statement on the Dallas shootings: Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities! "The ambush attack on Dallas police officers is outrageous. The men and women who work every day to protect everyone, including those exercising their right to free speech, deserve our respect and support. The shootings in Louisiana and Minnesota that led to last night's protests, are deeply distressing. All of these events speak to the lack of unity and trust in many of our communities and underscores the urgency in addressing that lack of trust. Diana and I pray that the victims, their families, and our entire country find strength, healing and peace to rebuild trust among our neighbors and communities."? More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip