CICERO — Gov. Bruce Rauner continued his Built in Illinois tour today with a visit to United Scrap Metal Inc., an award-winning, woman-owned business in Cicero. The tour highlights the importance of the manufacturing industry to the Illinois economy as part of National Manufacturing Month.

“Marsha Serlin’s business story is inspiring,” Rauner said. “Started with just $200 and a rental truck in 1978, Marsha has built United Scrap Metal into a firm that employs 300 people. Seeing her operation, it is easy to see why she is called the ‘scrappiest entrepreneur’ in the industry.”

Serlin’s company is among the largest women-owned businesses in Chicago. It purchases, processes and markets recyclable commodities and serves 2,500 clients coast-to-coast.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We want to see Marsha’s story repeated over and over again,” Rauner said. “That’s why my administration is trying so hard to get government out of the way of growth businesses.

“We need to create a climate that helps Illinois companies compete successfully so they can start up and grow and hire people,” he continued. “Cutting red tape and burdensome regulation is one way government can help fuel the engine of prosperity.”

Manufacturing is currently the second largest industry in Illinois. Ninety-two percent of the state’s exports are manufactured products. Nearly 600,000 Illinoisans are employed by over 12,000 firms whose products account for 13 percent of the state’s gross domestic product.

Recognizing the importance of the manufacturing sector to the state’s economy, Rauner proclaimed October Built in IllinoisMonth.

More like this: