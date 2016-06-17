CHICAGO – Governor Bruce Rauner announced today a number of staff transitions and appointments.

As of June 30, Illinois Department of Human Rights (IDHR) Director Rocco Claps will transition out of the Administration. Janice Glenn, the Director of Diversity and Recruitment in the Office of the Governor, will take over as the Director of IDHR.

Governor Rauner also made appointments to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, the Illinois Lottery Control Board, the Western Illinois University Board of Trustees and the Northeastern Illinois Board of Trustees.

In addition, Mitch Holzrichter has been named Deputy Chief of Staff for Legislative Affairs and Special Counsel to the Governor. Legislative Director Jim Kaitschuk has been named to the enhanced role of Director of Legislative Affairs.

Name: Janice Glenn

Position: Director – Illinois Department of Human Rights

Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed Janice Glenn as the Director of the Illinois Department of Human Rights. She will bring years of experience in government relations, leadership development and employee development to the position.

Currently, Glenn is the Director of Diversity and Recruitment in the Office of the Governor. She has spent the last year and a half recruiting and retaining diverse talent for state agencies, boards, and commissions. She also serves as the agency’s Equal Employment Opportunity and Affirmative Action Officer.

Previously, she served as Director of Leadership Greater Chicago (LGC), which is a non-profit civic leadership organization. She worked very closely with the LGC’s class of fellows including recruitment. She also worked in public and government affairs with Amoco Corporation.

In addition, Glenn currently serves as Co-Chair of the Illinois Commission to End Hunger, the Illinois Commission on the Elimination of Poverty, and the Illinois Human Services Commission. She is Vice Chair of the Rising Leaders Council for Christ The King Jesuit Preparatory High School in Chicago’s Austin community. She is also an Honorary Fellow of LGC.

Glenn earned her bachelor’s degree from Roosevelt University. She lives in Homewood.

Name: Kerri Doll

Position: Director of Banking – Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation

Governor Bruce Rauner has named Kerri Doll the Director of Banking at the Illinois Department of Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Doll has been the interim Director of Banking since March. She brings more than two decades of experience in banking and regulatory law to the position.

Doll previously worked for IDFPR for 12 years before leaving for private practice. She was a Senior Banking Counsel in the Division of Banking. She also served as the attorney to Bureau of Banks and Trust Company and managed the Corporate Activities Division. She joined Giffin Winning Cohen and Bodewes as an attorney in 2011 and concentrated her practice in legislative and financial institution regulatory matters.

Doll earned her bachelor’s degree from Marquette University and her law degree from the University of Colorado. She lives in Springfield.

Name: Haydee Olinger

Position: Board Member – Lottery Control Board

Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed Haydee Olinger to the Lottery Control Board. Olinger’s years of experience in compliance matters will make her an asset to this board.

Currently, Olinger is the Corporate Vice President and Global Chief Compliance Officer at McDonalds. She has worked to develop a company-wide compliance and ethics program to manage the company’s risks and curb potential violations. She has worked at the company for more than 30 years, previously as the General Counsel of the Great Lakes region and the General Counsel of the Latin America region.

Article continues after sponsor message

Olinger is a member of various civic and professional organizations including the DePaul University Institute for Business and Professional Ethics; the Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics/Healthcare Compliance Association; the National Hispana Leadership Institute; and Catholic Charities, among many others.

Olinger earned her bachelor and law degrees from DePaul University. She earned a Master’s Degree in Leadership and Business Ethics from Duquesne University. She lives in Park Ridge.

Name: Steven Nelson

Position: Board of Trustees – Western Illinois University

Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed Steve Nelson to the Western Illinois University Board of Trustees. Nelson previously spent five years on the board including time as the chairman.

Currently, Nelson is an attorney with Califf & Harper, P.C. His practice focuses in real estate transactions and estate planning, as well as workers’ compensation and commercial transactions. In addition to his law practice, he was previously an adjunct professor at Western Illinois University – Quad Cities from 2000-2003.

In addition to Nelson’s previous experience on the Board of Trustees, he is a member of the Western Illinois University Foundation, currently serving as the Vice President. He is a past president, as well. He also earned the Western Illinois Distinguished Alumni Award in 2015.

Nelson earned his bachelor’s degree from Western Illinois University and his law degree from Drake University. He lives in Moline.

Name George Vukotich

Position: Board of Trustees – Northeastern Illinois University

Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed George Vukotich to the Northeastern Illinois University Board of Trustees. His years of experience in higher education and the military will bring a unique experience to the board.

Currently, Vukotich is the Senior Vice President of Programming at 1871. He provides educational programming for more than 400 startup companies that work out of 1871. Previously, he was the Vice President of Military Affairs and Special Projects at Concordia University. He was also the Dean of the College of Business. In addition, he previously ran the graduate program at Roosevelt University.

Vukotich served in the United States Air Force, Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard until 2015 retiring as a Lt. Colonel. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Northeastern Illinois University, a master’s degree from DePaul University and his Ph.D. from Loyola University. He lives in River Forest.

Name: Mitch Holzrichter

Position: Deputy Chief of Staff for Legislative Affairs and Special Counsel to the Governor

Mitch Holzrichter has been named Deputy Chief of Staff for Legislative Affairs and Special Counsel to the Governor. He is currently Deputy General Counsel, responsible for advising the Governor and State agencies on legislative, budget, and administrative matters and supervising a team of lawyers in the Governor’s Office and across State agencies. For weeks, Holzrichter has been a key Administration representative in the bipartisan legislative working groups focused on enacting the Governor’s proposed economic and government reforms. As Deputy Chief of Staff, he will continue to lead those negotiations and will oversee legislative affairs on behalf of the Governor.

Before joining the Administration, Holzrichter was an attorney in private practice at Mayer Brown LLP in Chicago. He advised state and local governments on infrastructure projects and the use of public-private partnerships. He also represented public and private sector clients on regulatory compliance, transparency issues, and election and campaign finance law.

Holzrichter earned his bachelor’s degree from Northwestern University and law degree from the University of Michigan. He lives in Chicago.

Name: Jim Kaitschuk

Position: Director of Legislative Affairs

Jim Kaitschuk, who is currently Legislative Director, has been named to the enhanced role of Director of Legislative Affairs. He will continue to oversee day-to-day legislative operations for the Governor and manage State agency legislative programs. His expanded role will include further cultivating relationships with members of the General Assembly and working to achieve the Governor’s legislative agenda.

Kaitschuk brings years of public and private experience to the role. He served as the Executive Director of the Illinois Pork Producers Association for 12 years prior to joining the Administration. He also served as House Liaison for Governor George Ryan and as a legislative liaison for a number of State agencies.

Kaitschuk is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana and resides in New Berlin with his family.

More like this: