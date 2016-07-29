SPRINGFIELD - Governor Bruce Rauner today announced appointments to the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board and the Illinois Workforce Investment Board. Additionally, Illinois Department of Central Management Services Assistant Director Kimberly McCullough has been transferred and will serve as Assistant Director of the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services.

Name: Andrew Warrington

Position: Member—Illinois Workforce Investment Board

Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed Andrew Warrington to the Illinois Workforce Investment Board. His vast manufacturing experience will be a great addition to the board.

Article continues after sponsor message

Warrington is currently President of United Conveyor Corporation (UCC), which is a global leader in environmental solutions for the power generation industry. UCC manages compliance challenges of power companies with leading technologies for air pollution control, ash management and water treatment. Prior to UCC, Warrington had a 24 year career in the pump business including serving as President of Peerless Pump Company. His other experiences include a number of manufacturing, engineering and marketing leadership positions with SIHI Pumps in the United Kingdom.

Warrington holds a PhD and a bachelor’s degree in manufacturing engineering from Leeds Metropolitan University. He also holds an MBA from Manchester Metropolitan University. He lives in Grayslake.

Name: Gilbert F. O’Brien, Jr.

Position: Member— Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board

Governor Bruce Rauner has reappointed Gilbert F. O’Brien, Jr. to the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board. He has been a member of the board since 2011.

O'Brien has an extensive 30 year background in government and labor law. In 1991 he was appointed by the Secretary of State to serve on the transition team as labor policy liaison. He then served as Chief Labor Liaison for the Secretary of State. O'Brien served in this capacity for eight years, negotiating contracts and collective bargaining agreements with union representatives. O'Brien’s other experience includes serving as a governmental affairs consultant for the Teamsters Local 705, advising on governmental operations that potentially affected their interest.

O’Brien is a resident of Glen Ellyn.

More like this: