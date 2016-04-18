SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner made appointments today to the Kaskaskia Regional Port District Board, the Illinois State Board of Health and the Illinois Board of Higher Education.

Name: Donna Reifschneider

Position: Board Member – Kaskaskia Regional Port District Board

Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed Donna Reifschneider to the Kaskaskia Regional Port District Board. Reifschneider’s experiences as a small business owner and in the public sector make her very qualified for this position.

Reifschneider is an owner of her family’s farm, which encompasses a large range of responsibility from overseeing the planting and harvesting of crops to bookkeeping and marketing. She has previously worked for the United States Department of Agriculture in the Grain Inspection Packers and Stockyards Administration. Reifschneider is the past president of the National Pork Producers Council and a former board member of the U.S. Meat Export Federation.

Reifschneider earned her bachelor’s degree from Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville. She lives in Smithton.

Name: Jerrold Leikin

Position: Board Member – Illinois State Board of Health

Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed Jerrold Leikin to the Illinois State Board of Health. Leikin is considered an expert in the field of toxicology and will bring considerable knowledge to the board.

Leikin is currently the Director of Medical Toxicology at NorthShore University HealthSystem. Along with seeing patients, he also provides consultations to corporations for occupational drug testing. Leikin is a leader in the field of toxicology, having written a number of textbooks that are used throughout the country and around the world. In addition to toxicology, he is considered an expert in bioterrorism and is consulted nationally and internationally on this topic.

Leikin earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Iowa and his medical degree from Chicago Medical School. He lives in Glencoe.

Name: John Bambenek

Position: Board Member – Illinois Board of Higher Education

Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed John Bambenek to the Illinois Board of Higher Education. Bambenek’s experiences as a lecturer at the University of Illinois and as a small business owner will bring a unique perspective to the board.

Since 2013, Bambenek has taught classes in cybersecurity at the University of Illinois. He is also president of Bambenek Consulting, LTD, which conducts cybersecurity investigations and intelligence. He has provided professional education and conducted forensic examinations. Additionally, he is the manager of threat intelligence systems at Fidelius Cyber Security.

Bambenek earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois. He lives in Champaign.

