CHICAGO – Governor Bruce Rauner announced today he has made appointments at the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation and the Illinois Finance Authority. He also reappointed the Kane County Public Guardian and Administrator.

Name: Kreg Allison

Position: Director of the Division of Real Estate – Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation

Governor Bruce Rauner will appoint Kreg Allison to become the next Director of the Division of Real Estate for the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation. Allison’s experience in real estate and managing a large government operation make him the ideal candidate for the position.

Allison is currently Senior Counsel for Avison Young. Avison Young is the world’s fastest-growing commercial real estate services firm with more than 2,100 real estate professionals operating out of 73 offices in five countries.

Prior to joining Avison Young, Allison served as the Administrator and Chief Legal Officer for the Hamilton County Clerk of Courts in Cincinnati, Ohio. During his tenure there, Allison managed the largest Clerk of Courts office in the State of Ohio with more than 300 employees and a $15 million annual budget.

Allison earned a law degree and MBA from The Ohio State University, and his bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt University. He lives in Chicago.

Name: Lyle McCoy

Article continues after sponsor message

Position: Board Member – Illinois Finance Authority

Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed Lyle McCoy to the Illinois Finance Authority. He brings nearly 40 years of experience in finance and banking to the board.

McCoy is the former Managing Director of BMO Capital Markets where he was the head of public finance and infrastructure. He spent more than 30 years working for the company in a variety of roles.

McCoy earned his bachelor’s degree from Queen’s University and holds an MBA from York University; both universities are in Canada. He lives in Lake Forest.

Name: Diana Law

Position: Kane County Public Guardian and Administrator

Governor Bruce Rauner has reappointed Diana Law as the Kane County Public Guardian and Administrator. She has served in the position since 2012. Law has dedicated her legal career to helping senior citizens navigate the legal system.

Law is currently an attorney at Law ElderLaw, where she represents clients in litigation in regards to guardianships, financial abuse of the elderly and estate administration. She has worked for the firm for nearly ten years. In addition, she is fluent in Spanish, allowing her to serve and represent a broader group of elderly citizens.

Law earned her bachelor’s degree from Goshen College and her law degree from Northern Illinois University. She lives in Geneva.

More like this: