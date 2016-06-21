Article continues after sponsor message

SPRINGFIELD – Governor Rauner reaffirmed his commitment to the small business community today at The Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce’s 31st Annual Small Business Awards in Springfield. Since taking office, the Governor has advocated for a more competitive economic climate to create jobs and grow Illinois' economy.

“It doesn’t matter who you are or where you come from – every Illinoisan, young and old, deserves the chance to succeed. Every single day I am fighting to expand opportunity here in Illinois,” said Governor Rauner. “I thank you for standing strong as we work to implement structural reforms to make Illinois more competitive. I'm never going to stop fighting for reforms to our government.”

Since taking office, Governor Rauner has dedicated his efforts to making Illinois more competitive by implementing common sense structural reforms to grow the economy. However, the majority party in the legislature has indicated it is not prepared to make these changes until after the November election. In absence of a balanced budget with reforms, the Governor supports a fiscally responsible bridge as outlined in HB 6585/SB 3435.

Video of the event will be posted here.

More like this: