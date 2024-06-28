Article continues after sponsor message

ALTON - Governor JB Pritzker called on the U.S. Department of Labor’s (DOL) Office of Mine Safety and Health Administration to address the effects of the sinkhole at Gordon Moore Park in Alton. The collapse, caused by previous mining operations in the area, falls under the jurisdiction of the Office of Mine Safety and Health Administration. The Governor called for swift and transparent action into examining the causes of the collapse and addressing future mitigation and repair steps.

“The residents of Madison County deserve a thorough and well-communicated investigation into this incident to hasten their return to normalcy,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I trust that the DOL will act efficiently in exploring the role of previous mining operations in creating this incident and in finding solutions to ensure community safety.”

The sinkhole, which appeared on the morning of June 26th, fortunately caused no injuries to residents after appearing in Gordon Moore Park. The Governor’s letter offered support to the U.S. DOL through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency. Together, the state and federal agencies will collaborate to ensure any relevant causes related to mine activity are discovered and addressed as quickly as possible.