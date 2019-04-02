Springfield, IL - Governor Pritzker is proclaiming the month of April as Innovation and Technology (IT) Month in Illinois to recognize the increasing importance of the tech industry for the state’s growth and delivery of services.

“In order for our state to compete in a global, 21st-century economy, we must put innovation and technology at the forefront of our agenda,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “One out of 10 computer science degrees in the nation comes from Illinois colleges and universities. I’m committed to making sure Illinois grows our position as a top-tier startup and technology ecosystem and fosters a business environment that will attract talent and entrepreneurs from all over the country.”

Governor Pritzker recently named Ron Guerrier as Illinois Chief Information Officer and Acting Secretary for the Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT). Guerrier leads the state’s newest agency toward digitally transforming the State of Illinois and capitalizing on the benefits of an enterprise approach to technology in state government.

Secretary Guerrier brings over 20 years of senior leadership as CIO to several multibillion-dollar organizations, including Toyota North America, Farmers Insurance and most recently at Express Scripts. This strong background, along with a commitment to innovation, STEM advancement and service to others makes Guerrier a natural to lead the State of Illinois’ technology agency.

“I am honored to return to my home state to serve my friends, family, and neighbors in the great state of Illinois,” stated Ron Guerrier. “A tremendous amount of work has gone into the establishment of DoIT with an exceptional team. I look forward to advancing the areas of service management, information security, data analytics and innovative solutions. Attention to these areas, with a keen focus on simple & intuitive solutions, will allow us to better serve our agency customers, so they in turn can improve services for the residents of Illinois.”

Announcements and events will be scheduled during the month of April, highlighting a variety of Illinois innovation and technology topics (#IL-ITmonth).

