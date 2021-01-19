CHICAGO — Building on the state’s Vaccination Administration Plan Governor JB Pritzker announced the locations of four state-support vaccination sites across Cook County that will begin vaccinating Illinois residents today – Tuesday, January 19. The sites are being stood up through support from the Illinois National Guard (ILNG).

Cook County Locations

Cook County Health’s North Riverside Health Center

1800 S. Harlem Ave.

North Riverside, IL 60546

Cook County Health’s Robbins Health Center

13450 S. Kedzie Ave.

Robbins, IL 60472

Cook County Health’s Morton East Adolescent Health Center

2423 S. Austin Blvd.

Cicero, IL 60804

Cook County Health’s Cottage Grove Health Center

1645 Cottage Grove Ave.

Ford Heights, IL 60411

All four locations will begin vaccinations today, Tuesday, January 19 and will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. They will be available for health care workers who are part of Phase 1A before opening to those eligible for Phase 1B on January 25. For more information on vaccinations in Cook County please visit https://cookcountypublichealth.org/

“Illinois is moving forward with an aggressive vaccination plan that centers equity and focuses communities which have been disproportionally impacted by COVID-19,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Standing up these sites is a pivotal first step of a plan that coordinates our 97 local health departments statewide – who operate clinics already and will open up more as vaccine supply grows.”

“I am grateful for Governor Pritzker’s leadership in ramping up our vaccination program in Cook County and the State of Illinois,” said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. “The new vaccination sites in Cook County will be critical in increasing our vaccination capabilities and protecting our communities from COVID-19, as we return to normalcy.”

Beginning January 25, the state will move into phase 1B of the vaccine plan and sites will begin vaccinations for the eligible population by appointment only. As a part of Phase 1B, all residents over the age of 65 and frontline essential workers can receive the vaccine. Additionally, as part of the state’s plan, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is partnering with large pharmacies to launch hundreds of new sites in communities across Illinois.

The ILNG is also deploying to regions across the state to stand up new sites and build out additional capacity at existing sites. More information on additional locations and how to make appointments will be available prior to the start of Phase 1B.

“I’m happy to see a vaccination site located in my district that prioritizes health care workers,” said Senate Majority Leader Kimberly A. Lightford (D-Maywood). “They will finally have a chance to be protected the way they have protected us during this tragic pandemic and giving everyone the opportunity to get vaccinated is vitally important. Vaccination is the pathway to getting families back together, businesses back open, and our lives back to normal.”

“I encourage everyone who is eligible to get the vaccine,” said State Senator Emil Jones, III (D-Chicago). “We have waited nearly a year to get to this point. The sooner people get the vaccine the sooner we can get back to normal and put behind us this pandemic that costs us all so much.”

“We all understand how devastating COVID-19 has been for our communities, especially in the Southland,” said State Representative Bob Rita (D-Blue Island). “I want to thank Gov. Pritzker and his Administration for their tireless work to bring this pandemic to an end as quickly as possible. This site in Robbins provides hope that the end will come soon, making it easier to get vaccine protection to the dedicated health care professionals serving communities in my district.”

“The City of Robbins is excited that our local Health Center will serve as a COVID-19 vaccination point,” said City of Robbins Mayor Tyrone Ward. “We are proud to work cohesively with both the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Cook County Department of Public Health to safely and quickly administer the COVID-19 Vaccine to residents of the Southland.”

