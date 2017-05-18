-Board of Directors adds additional members with extensive business leadership experience-

--Intersect Illinois has secured 11,000 job commitments in its first year—

CHICAGO - Governor Bruce Rauner announced today Intersect Illinois has hired a new CEO to continue to build on its successful inaugural year. Mark S. Peterson comes to Illinois from the Greater Rochester Enterprise in upstate New York.

"In just one year, Intersect Illinois has secured the commitment of 11,000 new jobs to Illinois, and Mark will help take that to the next level," Governor Rauner said. "Mark has a proven track record of creating jobs and helping existing companies expand. We're excited to see him build on the incredible foundation Intersect Illinois has built over the past year."

Peterson brings more than 30 years of experience in economic development and non-profit fundraising to Intersect Illinois. Since 2005, he has worked for the Greater Rochester Enterprise and recruited dozens of new companies and more than $2 billion in new investment to the Rochester, NY region. Peterson will replace Jim Schultz who announced his intention to step down as CEO in January.

"Illinois has so much to offer that is attractive and necessary to run a successful, growing business," Peterson said. "I am thrilled to join Intersect Illinois and build on its impressive momentum to grow the state's economy."

Additionally, Governor Rauner announced the Intersect Illinois Board of Directors is expanding to continue to attract new companies and help existing businesses grow in Illinois. The new board members will join the existing board of 8 and consists of:

David R. Casper, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMO Harris Bank N.A. and Group Head, Commercial Banking (New Chairman of the Board)

Anthony K. Anderson, Retired Vice Chairman, Ernst & Young

Juan R. Luciano, President & CEO, Archer Daniels Midland

Andrew J. McKenna, Sr., Chairman, Schwarz Supply

James Reynolds, Jr., Founder, Chairman & CEO, Loop Capital

Douglas Oberhelman, Retired Chairman & CEO, Caterpillar

William A. Osborn, Chair of the Northwestern University Board of Trustees and Former Chairman & CEO, Northern Trust

E. Scott Santi, President & CEO, Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Frederick H. Waddell, CEO, Northern Trust

Miles D. White, Chairman and CEO

"The appointment of Mark and the tremendous additions to the Board of Directors sends a powerful message to businesses that Illinois is doing things differently and is working to recruit them to our state," Governor Rauner added. "Mark and the new Board are excited to showcase and market the great economic opportunities in Illinois."

Intersect Illinois was created in early 2016 to increase Illinois’ competitiveness to spur job creation and investment. Under its work, it has announced the creation of thousands of new jobs from employers like: Amazon, Flex-N-Gate, Rivian Automotive and Vetter Pharmaceuticals.

